Anyone Can Garden With The Following Advice

There are a lot of great reasons to start or maintain a garden: fresh air; sunlight; and exposure to nature are great for your health; and growing your own flowers and/or food can be an empowering experience. If you're interested in gardening but you could use a few tips to make your gardening experience easier and more pleasant, read on!

Make use of an old golf bag to carry your tools such as spades and rakes around your garden. You will save a lot of time and effort (and you'll have an excuse for a new golf bag!). The bag will keep them all together, so no more lost tools either. Many golf bags even have a stand, in this case you won't have to worry about it tipping over and causing an accident.

If you have plants that are tall, support them with stakes. This will prevent tall plants from drooping over when they are heavy with blooms, which can look very messy. Support climbing shrubs with a lattice to keep the rambling vines under control and to prevent them from invading another plant area.

Be sure to water your garden daily. Without daily water, your garden may quickly turn sour. If the idea of pulling out a hose daily is too much for you to stomach, consider installing some sort of sprinkler system. There is a cost, but it can save a lot of headaches and actually pay for itself via a healthy crop!

When you buy young bare-root trees, keep the root ball moist until your are ready to plant. If the roots dry out, the tree will weaken or die. You should plant the tree as soon as you bring it home. If you cannot, lay the tree on its side and cover the roots with moist peat moss, then cover the roots with a tarp.

Bulbs produce beautiful flowers in your garden year after year. To achieve the most blooms, plant your bulbs as soon as temperatures in your area begin to cool in the fall. This is usually August in zones 1 to 4 and September in zones 4 to 7. Those in southern climates will have to chill their bulbs before planting.

Keep yourself safe, it's the first thing to know about gardening. Wear protective eye-wear when handling lawnmowers and other garden machinery. Wear gloves when you are working in the dirt. This will keep you safe in case of an incident and protect your body from different elements in the environment.

To make sure you don't accidentally dig up bulbs in the following year, mark them with twigs. They should stay in place over the winter, and will be an easy reminder when you're planting new things in the spring. This is especially nice because you don't have to buy anything beforehand. Just grab some nearby twigs and put them in place.

Try and start your gardens as early as possible and keep them as late as possible to maximize the amount of crops you're able to produce. You can use things like cloches, cold frames, and tunnels to start gardening a month or more in advance. You can also use row covers in the fall to extend your harvest season.

When you are organic gardening in a humid environment, water your plants in the early morning hours. This will help you prevent mildew. Watering in the morning also prohibits fungal growth that can occur in humid climates. You do not want mildew or fungal diseases to spread, it can lead to poor growth and unhealthy soil.

When growing organic plants hook your plants up to an electric timer that will turn lights on and off continuously throughout the day at the same time. By doing this, you will ensure that your plants receive the proper amount of light that they need.

Use compost to feed your crops. In organic gardening, compost is necessary for the survival of your plants. A home compost pile is a great, inexpensive source of compost. Many food scraps, grass, and dry leaves can be used in your compost. However, avoid cooked foods, ash, and animal waste in an organic compost pile.

It may seem tempting to want to use chemicals on your organic garden, but these will do more harm than good, along with defeating the purpose of an "organic" garden. If you think about, all of these types of pollutants run off and contaminate whatever they touch. By keeping your soil healthy, you won't need any chemical fertilizers anyway.

When you partake in gardening, you will reap many benefits. You will enjoy the time spent outdoors, your body will appreciate the activity, and your whole family will enjoy the healthful and nutritious food you produce. See what you can do today to start your very own garden and how to make your life full of beauty.