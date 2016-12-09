How To Work With The Right Landscaper For Your Backyard

Have you ever looked at a neighbor's beautifully landscaped yard and wondered how they did it? If so, you're in the right place. This article will teach you the basics of home landscaping, so that you can create your own beautiful yard. Soon you will be the envy of all the other homeowners in the neighborhood.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

While it may be tempting to have a solid cover installed over your out door space, it is a much better idea to install shade bars that are open. Less of the area will be covered, since there is open space, but it will allow more heat to escape so that you will be cooler.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

Whenever you are designing your own landscape, be sure and make use of stones and pebbles in your design. Decorative stones and pebbles add a nice contrast to the greenery supplied by your plants and can really enhance the look of your entire landscape. Just make sure to pick stones that compliment your landscape.

When landscaping a yard, create a modern touch with curved borders. These are more pleasing to the eye than square, blocked beds. The curved lines, when seen from the street, soften your straight lines of the driveway and house.

When you are doing a landscaping project with a small amount of money, remember you can break the project up and do it in stages. Dividing your project into steps or seasons is a perfectly valid approach. This will make it easier to complete both physically and financially. Write each step in the process down and choose ones that are important to do first.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

When planning your home landscape projects, keep in mind that substantial savings can be found by purchasing outside peak seasonal periods. Purchase your trees, plants and mulch late in the planting season for the best sales. Wood, trim and building supplies for outdoor decks and improvements are often cheapest in the winter months since the demand is lower. If you have the ability to store supplies for a short while, you can save a bundle buying in the off-season.

Purchase the largest tree that your budget allows. Even if you plan to live in your home for many years, remember that most trees grow very slowly. While you may only be able to afford a single tree, few landscaping elements make an impact as bold and attractive. Choose a tree that thrives in the native climate and soil type.

Whenever you are planning to take on a landscaping project yourself, it is generally a good idea to talk to a professional first. While you don't have to hire a landscape architect to do your landscaping for you, getting a quick consultation won't cost that much, and it will give you some great information.

Do you want to make your yard more private? You should think about using bamboo plants. Bamboo plants will grow much quicker than any tree or shrubs and will provide you with the privacy you need. Besides, they are easy to maintain and will make your yard look more exotic.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, you need to know in what amounts of materials are sold and how much you'll need. This is important because you might not be able to visualize your project in cubic yards and do not want to risk buying too little or too much.

When planning a landscaping project for your yard, be sure that you consider the layout in terms of how the plants will mature. This is important because you want to make sure that everything looks orderly and also that you do not have some plants growing over and hiding your other plants.

Do not fall into the trap of thinking cheaper is better when you are designing your outdoor living space. Landscaping is expensive, so it can be tempting to buy the cheapest materials available. However, there are times when it pays to spend a little more and get quality that is going to last. Furthermore, you may get a money-back guarantee if you pay a little more in the beginning, and that can be invaluable if expensive plants die.

Achieve continuity by carrying one or more elements of the landscape design through swaths of the entire plan. If one area of your yard features a small and relatively unobtrusive plant, highlight the importance of this plant by threading it out into other areas of your design. The overall plan will become more unified by that one continuous element.

You should now feel a lot more confident in changing your home's landscape and drawing in people to appreciate the beauty of your home. Every home has the potential to look more beautiful than it currently is. So take some time to landscape your home and see how much it can improve for the whole family.