Before You Deal With Your House'S Landscape, Read On

You might think it's too hard to re-do your own yard, but that's not really true. If you have an idea about what you want your yard to look like, you can learn how to landscape it to match your vision. Just read this article to learn some tips for landscaping and you'll be all set.

If you are not a master landscaper, consider hiring a company to help you. Though do-it-yourself individuals often think that they can save money by not resorting to using a company, the opposite might actually be true. A company can determine the exact chemicals, treatments, and care that your lawn needs, resulting in less work and sometimes, a reduced cost.

One of the most important tips one can use with regards to landscaping, is to come up with a plan before you start doing anything. It is important to carefully consider exactly what you want your yard to look like,and then make a detailed plan as to what steps you will need to take.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

Think about whether or not you need to have a design for your project. It might cost less money to create a deck that is in a rectangular shape, but if you do not like the end result, you probably won't use the space. Spending a bit of money to hire a designer could help you get exactly what you want.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

Take a bit of time to research the right types of plants to use in your landscaping design. You can go to your local nursery or big-box home-improvement store and ask them questions about the plants they sell. Always keep in mind the growing requirements in your own yard when considering which plants to use.

Mow your yard regularly. No matter, how many gorgeous flowers and trees you add to your yard, it will always look ugly if your lawn is over grown. Plan to mow your yard weekly in the Spring, and at least on a bi-weekly basis during the Summer.

A good landscaping project need not be limited to plants and flowers. For a low-maintenance, earthy look, consider incorporating rocks, water or wooden structures into your lawn, and garden designs. These elements are ideal for parts of the country with low annual rainfall. Many projects of this nature are simple, and can be completed without the help of a professional.

Minimize your workload by eliminating excess flower beds, and borders. These additions to your landscape can be a haven for weeds, and hard to cut grass. By replacing them in your landscape plan, you will decrease the attention needed for weeding and unpleasant maintenance. Look for less cumbersome additions to your lawn.

Fill in space and make your landscape pretty with groundcover plants. Ivy, juniper, vinca and creeping phlox all creep and spread along the ground, preventing weed growth and reducing the amount of green lawn that you have to mow. Besides their maintenance benefits, these plants will increase the variety and aesthetic appeal of your landscaping project.

Haste is not an option. Most new homeowners are tempted to start from the ground up when it comes to the garden that came with the house. Before this however, you should wait at least a seasons to see if any plants are worth saving. Plants look different during certain times of the year, and something that is unappealing in January might be beautiful in June.

Don't be afraid of the unusual or unique when it comes to plants to use in your landscaping. Plants that are 'not the norm' can give a sense of variety and even drama to a garden. They should be used sporadically to give a flair to certain areas. Be careful, though, to read the requirements for each plant to make sure they are getting enough light and water to survive!

Utilize different forms and textures in your landscaping plan. This is a great way to diversify your landscaping by using distinctive branching patterns and foliage. From trees to bushes, or perennials to annuals, using a variety of different forms and textures in the plants you choose will add interest and uniqueness to your landscaping design.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

Now that you're ready to really start changing the look of your landscape, take what you've learned here and figure out how it fits into your needs. Buy your materials, borrow tools and even ask those pesky neighbors to help. After all, they think it's horrible, too! You can all work together to benefit everyone's property values.