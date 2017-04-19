Grow Like A Pro With These Organic Gardening Tips

It's always the right time of year to grow produce if you know how to develop that proverbial green thumb. Whether you're trying to grow basil in your window or corn out in your back yard, here are some quick and easy organic gardening tips you can use to ensure you always have a plentiful harvest.

A tip to prevent dirt from accumulating under your fingernails while working in the garden, use a bar of soap before starting. Rake your fingernails across a bar of soap and it will seal the undersides of your nails so that dirt will not collect beneath them. When you are finished in the garden, just use a brush to scrape the soap from beneath them and your nails will still be sparkling clean.

For planting spring bulbs in the winter, decide where you want them to go and dig individual planting holes at the correct spacing. Place some small four inch plastic pots inside the holes with the rims slightly exposed and fill with soil. When spring comes, planting the bulbs is a breeze. Just remove the pots and place the bulbs in the empty hole. Fill the hole with the soil that was in the pot.

Start a journal for your garden. This is an excellent way to keep track of the progress you are making as a gardener. Write down which seeds were successful and what methods you used to encourage growth. You can also take pictures of your plants to include in your book.

The first thing you should do when planning a garden is test the soil. There are soil testing services that can analyze a garden's soil content for a small charge. With those results, it's then possible to refine and supplement the soil to make it as fertile as possible. It can avoid ruined vegetables and flowers, so check with places, such as a cooperative extension department to see where you can obtain the analysis.

To keep cats, snakes, and other critters out of your garden, use moth balls. Moth balls may not smell pleasant to us, but they smell even worse to most animals, and they'll easily scare them away. Simply scatter a few moth balls at the edges of your garden. Moth balls can be obtained very cheaply from drug stores and dollar stores.

Think carefully about how you are going to lay out your vegetable garden. Unlike most other gardens, you want to consider practicality over aesthetics for your vegetables. Some vegetables emit chemicals that can inhibit another's growth; some tall vegetables might overshadow small vegetables, which might not allow them to grow and ripen. Look at each vegetable plant's properties and carefully consider where to put it in your garden.

Don't plant large shade trees in your yard between the curb and the sidewalk. Large trees have powerful root systems. These roots will crawl under the sidewalk, lifting and breaking the sidewalk pavers. The sidewalk can't be repaired properly without removing the tree roots, which would damage the tree. Smaller ornamental trees will do less damage.

An old wagon can help save time as well as your back. Instead of constantly having to retrieve your gardening tools as you work your way around your garden, commandeer an old child's wagon. An old wagon works as well as a garden cart, and can often be obtained free or very cheaply if you get it used.

Make your own compost. If you create your own compost at home, you can be absolutely certain of what goes into it, unlike if you purchase bags of compost from a gardening store. In addition, composting in your yard will attract helpful native wildlife such as insects that will balance the ecosystem of your garden.

To prevent pain in your knees while gardening you should use a knee pad. A knee pad is typically a foam board that will allow your knees to rest on padding rather than on the ground. You will find that most of the knee pads that are sold in stores are less than $10 and can be purchased anywhere that gardening supplies are sold.

You must water your plants correctly, to achieve success with your garden. When watering your garden, always try to do it early in the morning or in the evening, when the sun has gone down. This gives the soil a chance to actually soak up the water without it evaporating. Also, if you have pots, try to hand water them with a can, rather than using a hose. This way you can make sure that each pot gets enough water, since potted plants can dry out completely in a matter of hours, if they haven't had a deep watering.

A mixture of aspirin and water can help your ailing plants. Dissolve 1 aspirin per gallon of water for a plant disease fighting solution. Simply spray your plants with the mixture, and this will help them fend off various diseases. Apply this solution to your plants every few weeks.

Well, hopefully the aforementioned collection of tips was enough to give you a great start on what to do and expect when it comes to growing your own plants. This collection was carefully constructed to be an aid in your arsenal so that you can begin to hone your gardening skills into growing healthy plants.