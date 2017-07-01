How To Design Great Landscaping In Front Of Your Home

The difference between a plain yard and a stunning one, often boils down to good landscaping. It is essential for every homeowner to become familiar with some of the basic concepts of landscape design. Put the advice and guidance in this article to good use, and you will soon have the skills necessary, to create an outdoor space that is visually appealing to you and your family.

Take your soil in for for testing prior to starting any landscape or gardening project. This can give you valuable information about anything that your soil might be lacking in. You can use this information to make changes to the soil which will encourage healthy plant growth. This will enable you to have awesome plants as well as having a beautiful garden.

If you have children, or would like an area to entertain guests, it would be wise to plan out an open space in your landscaping. Make sure that you allocate this space, before starting your landscaping project, so that you ensure that you will have enough room once you are done.

Granite is an excellent material to use for an outdoor kitchen. Even though granite tends to be a bit more expensive than marble or other options, it tends to be more durable and easier to maintain.

Landscape according to the different seasons. Make sure you include a variety of plants in your garden that are at their best during different seasons. This way you will create a landscape that offers year-round interest. Plant a combination of shrubs, trees and flowers, and make sure that there is always something colorful to catch the eye, no matter what season.

Find alternative ways to get your materials. You can simply pick up stones on natural sites or bricks on demolition sites. Some cities give out free mulch or lumber. You should also talk with your neighbors and find out if they have any extra supplies they would sell you at a discounted price.

Invite wildlife into your garden. Birds, squirrels and butterflies can add beauty to a yard, and they will also benefit your plants. You can invite them into your yard by leaving out food, strategically placing bird feeders, and having sources of water spread throughout the garden. You will love watching the animals and listening to the birds every time you enter your garden.

Before purchasing or planting a given plant, ensure that you know its expected height and its growth rate. You may decide not to bother with that cute little shrub if you find out how quickly it can become an overgrown monster. Fast-growing plants may require more pruning and maintenance than you bargained for, so do your homework before you shop.

Think outside of the box to help save yourself money, while not sacrificing quality. For instance, construction and demolition sites are good spots for finding bricks, and sometimes mulch as well. Botanical centers, and other places offer plant sales sometimes too. There are plenty of more options available to you if you plan.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

Speak with a professional or two before you get started. Even if you are landscaping yourself, it is always a smart move to take the time to speak with a professional. No matter what your skill level is, a professional will have advice which only can come from their vast experience. Even if you already know what you're doing, another voice can still be beneficial.

If you have something that is unsightly on your property, remember that landscaping can be a great way to hide it. You can hide your garbage cans with tall hedges, or a telephone pole with a large tree. Take any eyesores into consideration when you are planning out your landscaping project, then work to plant things that make those areas more attractive.

Fertilization is important when developing a landscaped area. There are many choices when it comes to fertilization. For example one can use today's engineered fertilizer such as Miracle-Gro or Jobe's Plant Sticks. If organic fertilizer is preferred there are many options available such as compost, manure, worm casings and peat.

Use color. Landscaping is often expensive. If you don't have the money to spend, try flowers. There's no need to spend money on rare, exotic plants. Many flowers are very inexpensive and easy to acquire. Planting some here and there can give new life to a once boring stretch of land.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

As simple as using the information you've used here, your landscape will change before your eyes. Take your time to learn how to maintain what you've done, so that you can enjoy the changes for many years to come. Continue to tweak and perfect and you'll be amazed with the results!